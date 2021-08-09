Compliance in Enugu

By Adesina Wahab

The National Examinations Council, NECO, on Monday afternoon, said it had not recorded any case of the disruption of its ongoing examinations in the South-East or any part of the country, following the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The spokesman for the body, Mr. Azeez Sanni, stated this in a telephone chat with Vanguard while reacting to the alleged stoppage of Senior Secondary School students in the South-East from writing the paper slated for Monday, which is Mathematics.

Recall that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had declared Monday a sit-at-home day for people of the region in solidarity with their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trial.

“The candidates are writing Mathematics exam today (Monday) and so far we have not got any report of any candidate being stopped from sitting for the NECO exam in the South-East or any part of the country.

“We are concluding the examinations next week with some papers,” he said.

When asked what would happen if the candidates are unable to write today’s paper because of the IPOB stance, Sanni said if it happens, “the council would handle the situation appropriately”.

