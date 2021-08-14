



By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Directorate of States, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, DOS, has suspended the Monday weekly Sit-at-home it ordered following the alleged Federal Government plan to punish its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention through deliberate refusal to bring him to Court for the continuation of his trials.

IPOB in a statement said that it decided to suspend the Monday weekly Sit-at-home because of the directive given by its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The suspension of the Sit-At-Home by the IPOB Head of Directorate, was as a result of a detect order from the leader of this great movement Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

IPOB however said that henceforth, its Sit-At-Home, will in the mean time be observed on the date of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Court appearance’s.

“In accordance with the directive from our leader, our Sit-At-Home will in the mean time be observed on the date of our leaders Court appearances.

The lPOB leadership, however, urge Biafrans worldwide to take note of the next court appearance of our leader which is the 21st of October 2021.

“If however we have any reason or directive from the IPOB highest command that require us to reactivate the suspended weekly Sit-At-Home, the leadership will not hesitate to lift the suspension and contniue with the our civil action.

IPOB had alleged that the Federal Government deliberately refused to bring Mazi Kanu to Court on his last appearance date in order to secure long adjournment date of October 21,2021 in order to punish him in detention with excuse of logistics problem.

However, angered by that act, IPOB ordered that South East and all Biafran land will be locked down every Monday in protest against the detention of Mazi Kanu and Federal Government plan of long incaseration.

According to IPOB, DOS, statement entitled “Why we are reviewing the Monday indefinite Sit-at-home order”, said that the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, understand the concern being expressed by the global IPOB family on the suspension of the weekly Sit-At-Home earlier announced by the IPOB Head of Directorate of State, HOS, of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“We know that our people embraced this civil action wholeheartedly and without any compulsion. The leadership sincerely appreciate the innate desire of Biafrans, to sacrifice their time, resources and energy in ensuring that our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is released unconditionally from the illegal custody of the Nigerian State, who criminally renditioned him from Kenya to Nigeria.

“There is no gain saying the fact that one of the major fundamental guiding principle of IPOB is Command and Control. This simply means that all command from the Supreme leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, will be obeyed and implemented to the latter by the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Bearing in mind therefore, that this principle has enabled this movement to surpass even the expections of both Biafrans and Non Biafrans alike, the leadership wish to encourage Biafran to focus on the most pressing issue confronting this great family presently which is ensuring the safety of our leader, while still in the illegal custody of the DSS and to secure his unconditional release from detention.

“The leadership once more appreciate all Biafrans and our friends and sympathizers who faithfully observed the Monday August 9 Sit-At-Home, which was a huge success throughout Biafra land. May God continue to bless and uphold all those committed to our struggle.

We consider Biafra restoration as a sacrosanct call to duty above all else. Any other information regarding Sit-At-Home in Biafraland, not emanating from IPOB, through our main channels of information dissemination should be disregarded.

“The Nigeria Government should heed now to the voice of reason coming from within Nigeria and from outside the shores of Nigeria to unconditionally free our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and announce a date for Biafra referendum or plebiscite where our people will choose where they wish to belong before it is too late.

On the alleged crippling of South East economy by the Sit-at-home, IPOB dismissed it saying that it has never affected the economy of the zone rather the oppressors of South East are the most hard hit.

Meanwhile the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria Onitsha, Eastern Gateway, Rt. Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, said those who were against the Sit-at-home before 9th August were myopic and selfish people.

He said that Igbos need freedom from every shackles of enslavement in the project called Nigeria, adding that anything done for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is fighting to liberate the Igbos will not be seen as being too much.

“It is however very insignificant selfish set of Igbos who are not thinking about the welfare of the common man, but what they are gaining from those fighting him, what will come their way, as well as trying to protect what they have gained in terms of investments, that are against the Sit-at-home.

“So for me Nnamdi Kanu still represents everything Igbo are looking for and if anybody is fighting him, the person is fighting Igbos, and those who are playing down on those fighting him, or giving impression that those fighting him are right, are playing down on it because they want to save their lives, secondly, they want to save their properties and possibly their jobs.