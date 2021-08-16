.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Economic activities have largely been shut down, in Imo State, despite the cancellation of the sit-at-home order, previously directed by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Vanguard noticed that no single commercial bank or market in the state, opened for business yesterday, while all commercial vehicle operators distanced themselves from intra and inter-state travel.

When Vanguard visited Rotobi Street, which houses all the national newspapers, the sales representatives were clearly heard as bemoaned their inability to send papers to the outstations.

Their Chairman, Mr Alex Udofia said: “Imo has shut down again today. No single commercial vehicle was seen anywhere, to move our papers to the outstations. It is another bad business day for newspaper houses in the country.”

Similarly, so many petrol stations and shops did not open for business in Owerri.

A petrol attendant in one of the petrol stations along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, who simply identified as Oluchi, said: “We are being very careful with our operation. Yes, it was announced that the IPOB order was rescinded, but nobody knows what will happen in the next minute and the direction it will come from.

“For now, our workers are present and ready to work, but who wants to take the risk? We may possibly open in the evening.”

At the Federal and State Secretariats, it was gathered that civil servants who come to work from the nearby communities, were absent because of transport problems.

A staff of one of the federal ministries, who spoke on strict confidentiality said: “Majority of the people you (Vanguard) find on their seats, live within Owerri municipality or have their private cars. Even those that have official vehicles and drivers attached to them, did not risk it to the office today (yesterday). That is the situation report.”

