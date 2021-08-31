IPI Group Ltd, a consortium with several subsidiaries cut across the technology, strategy, and food industry, has today nominated the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Ochoga as its new Group Head Finance and Administration.

A distinguished financial development expert with over 15 years of combined experience in managing finance functions and accounts, both at strategy development and implementation levels.

Emmanuel, a core administrator, dedicated business and cost management professional with two decades of financial analysis experience, prior to joining IPI Group Ltd, has served in key positions with several organizations, where he played the role of head of accounts at Zoom Mobile Telecommunications Ltd and was responsible for the development, review, and execution of financial strategies, supervisory and management systems to guide and support the company’s operations, oversee all personnel functions.

He also served as a business planning analyst in budgeting and analysis with MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd, where he was saddled with the responsibility of analyzing relevant competitor strategies, coordinating and reviewing forecast, making projections for subscriber airtime usage, minutes of use analysis, activity growth, call distribution patterns, international call routes, roaming and revenue projections.

A chartered accountant, Mr. Emmanuel Ochaga, is an indigene of Benue State and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Jos, Plateau State. He is an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is currently running an MBA programme in Finance and Information Communication Technology with the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

The Chairman and the CEO of IPI Group Ltd, an establishment known to be People-Centered, Process Driven, Technology Empowered, Solutions Provider and Food Processing organization; Mr. Adamu Garba, commenting on the announcement, in his words stated that: “IPI Group has over the past decade grown largely to become a leading digital transformation, business strategy, food processing printing and minting company in Africa, delivering projects that have transformed individuals, businesses and economies.

On behalf of the board of IPI Group Ltd, I welcome Mr. Emmanuel Ochoga as our new Group Head of Finance and Administration. His wealth of experience, is incredibly relevant to our organisation, having worked in blue-chip telecommunications and hospitality organizations in various capacities.

As our group, makes giants strides to create an all-inclusive and sustainable growth across businesses in Africa, his coming on board, will immensely assist the group with its growth strategy in the areas of cost management, development financing, general operations management, financial planning, and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, internal controls and audit risk management, performance management, establishing and management of strategic mutually beneficial relationships”.

On the development, elated Mr. Emmanuel Ochoga in his words stated that “As I take up the responsibility of the Group Head Finance and Administration, I look forward to playing a valuable role in IPI Group’s growth and value creation, and leveraging my experience to this esteemed organisation in helping it drive sustainable economic growth, expand its investment footprint across the length and breadth of Africa, by way of establishing and reviewing sound internal controls, integration of the group’s finances, and ensuring all forms of wasted are eliminated, constantly undertake project analysis to ascertain the profitability of each project, develop sound financial principles, policies, and procedures for the group whilst motivating the entire workforce for maximum performance, ensuring cost reduction techniques are implemented to maximize profit”.