….Bridge pupils receive scholarship

20 lucky indigent Bridge pupils were presented with a full academic year scholarship, courtesy of the Alabaster Network, a group of working-class Christian women with a common goal of sharing principles on how to excel in both their career and at the home and periodically taking on social projects to impact lives and support women.

The non-governmental organization, Alabaster network has carried out social impact projects like supporting orphanages and adopting a local government hospital and donating equipment to make the lives of women in that community better, especially during childbirth and delivery. The scholarship awards to the 20 Bridge pupils is their first social project in education.

The scholarship presentation ceremony which was held at the Lagos office on Monday had in attendance, the beneficiaries, their excited parents and the sponsors who were also elated to meet the children. According to a representative of the Alabaster network, Ms Iye Rotimi noted that investing in the lives of children through education is a pivotal way to securing our future.

In her words, ‘If there is anybody seeking to make an impact, there is no better way than to invest in the lives of children because they are the future of our country.” She said. Rotimi added that she hopes that the scholarship will support the families and encourage the children to continue to soar high and excel in their studies.

One of the beneficiaries, Obaloluwa Olusesan, a primary 4 pupil at Bridge International Academies in Ipaja said he is happy because Bridge has helped him so much in his studies. He said he enjoys reading because of the electronic reading programme in his school. The virtual storybook library also called the ERP has hundreds of stories to help children practice literacy.

One of the parents of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Modupe Alfred said she was so excited to receive the notification of her son’s scholarship as it would go a long way in supporting her family. She thanked Alabaster and Bridge for their intervention at supporting children’s access to life changing education.

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow and explore their potential. Bridge believes that every child has the right to high quality education and works in partnership with private bodies, communities, parents and teachers to ensure access to quality education.