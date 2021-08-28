By Moses Nosike

Publicis Groupe, one of oldest and largest marketing and communications companies in the world by revenue, and parent company to West Africa’s largest marketing communications group, Insight Redefini, has now overtaken WPP, in market capitalization, for the first time.

Commenting on Publicis Groupe’s big win to advertising publication, Brand Equity, advertising legend, Martin Sorrell, said, “Over the last 4 years, WPP’s market value has fallen by about 4 billion pounds. The market has spoken. They are often described as being the largest advertising services company. I don’t think that is the case. I think Publicis has actually managed to beat WPP from a market capitalization point of view, certainly, for the first time, a few days ago.

Publicise Group owns a 25 per cent stake in Insight Redefini, West Africa’s largest integrated marketing network. The partnership has strengthened the value provided to clients, ensuring deployment of global best practice, in creatives and advisory, for brands. The group’s recent win of global accounts, Burger King and Wahed, in Nigeria, in addition to its already vast portfolio of brands, are testament of the benefits of the strategic partnership.

We expect to see this translate further in Insight Redefini, strengthening the group’s stake in the Nigerian integrated marketing communications industry and expanding across the region”.

Reacting to the announcement of Publicis’ achievement, Olatunde Samuel-Ipaye, Group General Manager, Strategy and Corporate Planning, Insight Redefini, highlighted the implications for the Insight Redefini group. He said that for over 40 years, we have driven business transformation across the entire value chain, from Nigeria to the whole of West Africa. Our partnership with Publicis Groupe has placed us strategically at the heart of global integrated marketing services. “We draw on global resources for the benefit of our clients’ brands and deliver the edge to succeed in a digital-first world. This is a win for us all. We are even more confident of our teams’ capabilities to conquer unchartered territories, as we remain the indispensable partner for our clients’ business success.”