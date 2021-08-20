UNIJOS main gate

Following the rising spate of insecurity in Jos and its environs, the Management of the University of Jos has suspended all academic activities in the institution till further notice.

Mr Monday Danjem, the Registrar of the university, unveiled this development in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to Danjem, the decision to suspend academic activities and shut hostels was arrived at the end of the meeting between management and the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost of the institution on Friday, August 20.

“The insecurity in Jos, which led to the imposition of dusk-to-dawn curfew has affected the academic activities and forced the university to suspend its second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Students of the university continued to experience attacks from hoodlums, a situation that has led to the death of some of our students.

“Consequently, the management of the university, after an emergency meeting with the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost on Friday, ordered the suspension all academic activities in the university until further notice.

“Management has also directed the closure of all students hostels until further notice

“The decision, which is in best interest and for the safety of our students, is subject to ratification by the Senate of the University,” Danjem said.

The registrar advised students to vacates all hostels and go back home and other safer abodes until the security situation in Jos improves.

He appealed to security agencies to beef up security at the various students location to enable them vacate to their destinations safely.

“Students are also advised to use safe means of transportation to their respective safer destinations

“We wish to passionately appeal that a joint patrol team of armed soldiers and other law enforcement agencies should beef up security and ensure that students are adequately protected as they vacate their various

hostels to safer destinations,” he appealed.

He said that management would give adequate notice of resumption when normalcy is fully restored in Jos and

environs.

Danjem thanked the government of the state and security agencies for ensuring the safety of majority of students of the university even as attacks on innocent people persist in Jos.

He called on the students to be law abiding and desist from activities that would put them in trouble.

Recall that some students of the university have been killed and others injured in the current insecurity that has bedeviled Jos in last one week.