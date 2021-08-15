By Dapo Akinrefon

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo will grace the Southwest Security Stakeholders conference on Thursday, August 19.

The conference, organised by the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, will be held at ONTEC event Centre, Madojutimi junction, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

In a statement by the convener, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, the meeting is a swift response to the various security challenges in the southwest.

The statement reads: “In view of the prevailing security situation in the southwest, the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group, SSSG, has considered it necessary to chart a new course to review the security situation in the southwest and further seek better approach to reduce the spate of insecurity across the region.

“The meeting is the fourth in the series of meetings that has been held in the last one year. Southwest Security Stakeholders summit had been held in Lagos, Oyo and Osun states respectively and Abeokuta, Ogun State, will host the next event.”

Meanwhile, Professor Gbenga Akingbehin from the Department of Public Law and Criminology, University of Lagos will discuss the theme: ‘Stemming the tide of Insecurity in southwest Nigeria :A Criminology Therapy.’.

The SSSG comprises notable socio-cultural groups in the southwest, including the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, Agbekoya and Hunters among others.

