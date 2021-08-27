“The Leadership and members of the South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) expresses their deep concern over the inability and neglect of the Federal Government of Nigeria to put in place the laid down statutory mechanisms for the smooth running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



While we thank the National Assembly for performing their Constitutional role of screening and approving nominees for the Board of the Organization, the Association is at a loss why the Board which is the Governing Authority of the Commission is yet to be inaugurated. This inaction on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Chief Godswill Akpabio is robbing the people of the Niger Delta region of the little gain from years of advocacy and struggle for the development of the Region that produces the bulk of the revenue on which the Nigerian Nation thrives.

While the need to ensure a transparent and orderly administration may have necessitated the intervention of the Federal Government, the ensuing drama and twists that followed, hardly justifies the continued absence of a Constituted Board which derives its powers from our Statute Books.

It is our opinion that the contrived interim Boards or Sole Administratorship whatever name called does not meet the Legal requirements of Law and is unable to address the developmental needs of the Region.

We therefore demand as a matter of clear urgency that the Supervising Minister of the Commission, Hon. Godswill Akpabio prove he is truly part of the solution by getting President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently inaugurate the NDDC Board without further delay and open a new chapter in the Federal Government’s avowed quest to emancipate the peoples of the Niger Delta region.”



Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo Esq. – President

Collins Steve Ugwu – Publicity Secretary

For

SOUTH EAST SOUTH SOUTH PROFESSIONALS OF NIGERIA