.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The 92nd edition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s National Executive Committee, NEC meeting is currently in session.

The meeting, summoned to take some measures aimed at restoring peace to be troubled leadership of the party in recent times is being attended by prominent PDP members including acting national chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, 2019 Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Duoye Diri, Ishaku Darius, and Adamu Fintiri of Enugu, Oyo, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Taraba and Adamawa states respectively.

…Details later

Vanguard News Nigeria