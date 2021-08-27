Adegboye Idris Ayomide, also known as Ayomidate, is from Osun state in Nigeria, but he was born in Niger state and grew up in Lagos State.

The young comedian attended Niger State’s Glory El School and Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY) in Osun State.

He sees himself as a blossoming individual who has progressed from grass to grace, and his story is told as a graciousness encounter.

He strives to be one of history’s most famous comedians as well as to grow as a person in his profession.

Nevertheless, making comedy skits on all social media platforms propelled the comedian, actor, and brand influencer to fame.

Ayomidate’s decision has proven to be a wise one, as he has established himself as one of the country’s most promising comedians.

Ayomidate recognized his passion for comedy as he grew older, and quickly entered the industry. He shot to fame after one of his comedy skits went viral on the internet.

And at the end of each clip, he is known for tossing his head while the song “E don happen” plays.

He said in an interview that he tried several roles in the comedy industry before getting to where he is now. Therefore, Ayomidate stated that he is satisfied with his progress, but aims to do much more.

Additionally, Ayomidate has also worked with Frankie Busor Seeka, The Cute Abiola, OkikiDFT, NastyBlaq, Sydney Talker, Broda Shaggi, Isbae U, Twyse, Father DMW, and The Okan Twins.