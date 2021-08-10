Super Eagles and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has said after lifting the Foxes above Manchester City in their Community Shield clash that he and new arrival Patson Daka are no rivals.

Iheanacho’s penalty strike handed Leicester City victory over the Premier League champions last weekend. He had a kind of partnership with the Zambian striker.

“We’re not in a battle in our team,” he told LCTV.

“Everybody is important. We need everybody to get through this season. There are a lot of competitions, so we need everyone.

“Patson [Daka] will be important to the squad. Me as well. Vards (Jamie Vardy), Madders (James Maddison) – everyone is important in the squad. We are together as a team and as a family.

“I’ll keep working hard and at the end of the season, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

