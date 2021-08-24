By Rosemary Iwunze

Industrial & General Insurance Plc, IGI, said it is taking steps to expedite the clearance of outstanding claims that are substantiated in pre-determined batches.

According to the company, the batching of payments takes immediate effect.

The company said it resorted to batches in order to ease the processing and ensure seamless disbursement while allowing for verification and clearance of requisite documents.

The company stated: “Claimants have been grouped into batches and verified obligations in the surrender, maturity and other categories are now being paid in turns.

“The initial batches have now been deployed and there is an assurance to adhere strictly to the structured approach and that each batch of claimants will be contacted as the exercise progresses.”

The company added that it will continue to consolidate relationship with partners, stating, “Even as we keep faith to our renewed commitment to best standards, expeditious and satisfactory service delivery.”