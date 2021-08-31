The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the commencement of the third phase of its Constituency and Executive Projects tracking exercise.

Mrs Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson for ICPC, said in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday, that the tracking of constituency and executive projects was an initiative of the Commission that began in 2019.

According to her, the exercise focused on how well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power, amongst others, by the government were utilised.

“The first phase of the exercise was held in 2019 in 12 states and the FCT, and saw the tracking of 524 projects. The second phase in 2020 had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states.

“The first two phases led to the recovery of assets worth billions of Naira to the government and return of equipment to communities for whom they were meant.

“Also, about 300 contractors returned to site and completed hitherto shoddily done or abandoned projects, ” she said.

The exercise, she said, led to the revelation that some projects were, however, excellently and completely executed.

“The Commission is following up the first two phases of the tracking with community sensitization and enlightenment programmes, receipt and handling of enquiries on the toll-free number (0800-CALL-ICPC/0800-2255-4272) and [email protected]

“Some cases of diversion of project funds from the first two phases are being investigated.

“The third phase of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise is slated to take place in 17 states – Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau and Kogi.

“Others are Benue, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Edo, Anambra and Imo States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The focus, as in the previous years, will be on priority sectors of agriculture, education, power, health and water resources with a total of 1,251 projects executed under the 2019 and 2020 appropriations have been listed for tracking in this third phase. These include 1,024 constituency and 227 executive projects respectively.

“The objective of the tracking exercise is to ensure that the Appropriation Act is fully implemented as contemplated by law, monitor the implementation of the projects from inception to completion,” she said.

She also said that the commission would make recoveries on projects/contracts confirmed to have been inflated, and investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of the contracts for the constituency and executive projects.

Ogugua added: “The reason is to improve service delivery to the people, ensure the full execution of all projects, guarantee value for money in the implementation of the projects and ensure compliance.

“And to ensure that with regulatory requirements in the implementation of the projects and increase recovery of public funds into government coffers, among others.

“The Commission hopes to close the gap between expenditure and development and the swallowing of scarce government resources characterized by shoddy handling of constituency projects. (NAN)

