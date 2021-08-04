Ibori

Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has described Former Governor of Delta State Chief James Ibori as a good man.

Ossai in a Congratulatory message noted that the former Governor has unprecedented antecedents as a Governor.

According to him, Ibori built bridges to hitherto inaccessible towns such as Omadino and Bomadi, across the Forçados River; and scores of roads were constructed across the state’s three senatorial districts which is being emulated by the current Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Your Excellency, It is on record that during your tenure as Governor, you bruought alot of transformations to Delta State.

You made Leaders in the political and private sector.

I must also commend your achievements in the Educational Sector

A number of higher institutions were built by you: three polytechnics, a college of physical education and a navy school, Medical students at Delta State University also benefited from a new teaching hospital, albeit in your hometown.

Your Excellency, you are a good man.

Onbehalf of family, felicitate with you today on the occasion of your Birthday.

As you celebrate your 63rd birthday anniversary today, I pray may you live long to celebrate more years” he prayed.

