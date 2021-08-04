Ibori

Humanitarian Ambassador and Isoko based Entrepreneur Amb Omaduvie Sunday has felicitated with the Former Delta State Governor Chief James Ibori as he clocks 63 years on August 4

In a Congratulatory message, Omaduvie said that Ibori is a respected leader in the country who has contributed to the Development of Delta State and Nigeria.

“Ibori at 63 is not an ordinary man but an enigma whose footprints are visible to all.

He has achieved alot at 63 and deserved to be celebrated.

His invaluable contribution to the socio-economic and political development of Deltans is unequalled.

We will always Celebrate him for his developmental strides in Delta State.”

Omaduvie prayed God to continue to enrich the former Governor with wisdom and good health.

