Students of the Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, IBBU, Lapai and the state government are heading for a showdown over the recent hike in tuition fees.

Though the state government had earlier overruled the school management on the hike, the government has made a u-turn by asking the Governing Council of the University to reduce fees.

Reacting, the students called on the state government to return to the old tuition fees paid by all categories of students or prepare for a showdown.

The Student Union Government, SUG, President in a statement described the proposed downward review of the tuition fees released by the state Government through the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, last week as unacceptable.

President of the Students Union, Muhammad Lwafu, described the hike as outrageous and unrealistic, saying: “The hike is outrageous and the state government appears to have lost touch with the current economic situation that has been ravaging not only the poor but the government itself.

“We disagree with the proposal and we will stand to ensure that the reversal is total and absolute. To this end, no student should pay anything to the school coffer until further directives by the Student’s apex body.”

The State Government had last week overruled the Governing Council of the University over the increase.

The state government though appreciated the Council for the review, which it said was taken for the betterment of the Students and the generality of the people of the State, but however implored the body to listen to the voice of the people and other stakeholders including the Students’ union by reducing the tuition fees downward.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane stated that the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello called on the Governing Council of the University to reconsider its position and review downward the tuition fees as follows: returning Students (indigene) from N67,925 to N50,000, new Students (indigene) from N129,675 to N95,000, non-indigene students (returning) from N117,325 to N100,000, new Students (non-indigene) from N201,210 to N170,000, new foreign Students from N329,625 to N250,000 while returning foreign Students would pay N200,000 instead of N266,760.

The SSG urged the management of the University to allow the payment of the Students tuition fees to be done in two installments with a view to reducing the financial burden on parents and guardians.

According to the SSG, “Niger State Government is committed to providing qualitative and affordable education to all and sundry, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or socio-political backgrounds.”

The increment in Tuition by the Governing Council of the Institution recently for fresh, returning, non-indigenes and foreign students was said to be based on the growing enormous financial responsibilities in the institution but which generated an outcry from different quarters including the students.

Even with the immediate intervention and downward review of the fee by the government, the students insist on total reversal to the old rate.

