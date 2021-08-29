By Sylvester Kwentua

Curvy, fast rising Nigerian actress, Inem Peters, has finally voiced out that she is seriously lonely, and seeking a life partner. In a recent post, the endowed social media sensation revealed that she was ready to allow herself to be used by a man.

“I woke up this morning wanting a husband. I beg ooo, I am ready. Where are those men in need of a wife? Please I am ready ooo! I am ready to wash your clothes 3 times a week, serve you in the house and the other room. Just how you want it. I am ready to cook your meal 3-4 times a day. No stale food, no microwave, no warming. Please come and use me, I am all yours.” Inem advertised.

“All Of You Shouting Go And Marry, I Am Ready. if you want me to lose weight I will do it for you.” She added.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 violation: I wish I could just die, Funke Akindele reveals

This is not the first time Inem Peters would cry out that she was lonely, a few months back, she confessed that she was very much single, after breaking up with her boyfriend, who she alleged wanted a noisy girlfriend; something she was not willing to become.

The actress cum movie producer further announced via her Instagram platform that she was in need of a man for a serious relationship after her ex-boyfriend called it quits because she was too quiet for his liking.



” Public Announcement. If I ever told you that I was in a serious relationship uhn, it has ended o and I am single again. It ended because we are calm. He wants noise in the relationship. I mean he likes a girl who quarrels and fights. And I can’t trade my peace of mind for any relationship.” She revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria