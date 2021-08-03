The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons NAPTIP and International Organisations on Migration, has taken the Anti-human trafficking campaign to the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

This came in the form of a road walk, with the organisers saying they chose UNILAG as starting point due to youths population in the school.

The road walk started at the Faculty of Law, Unilag and moved to the main gate, Akoka and Bariga areas, enlightening the public through public address systems and sharing of hand bills.

It was part of events marking the 2021 International Day Against Human Rights.

Mr Lucas Koyejo, NHRC Coordinator in Lagos State, said in the sidelines that an institution of higher learning was ideal for the kick off of the walk due to the vulnerability of the students to human trafficking.

Koyejo said there was the need for regular enlightenment on the danger of human trafficking on campus, stressing that many students were being lured into trafficking every time with promises that would never come to reality.

He advised the students to be careful of those inviting them to come abroad for greener pastures, stressing that they may be human traffickers.

Dr Iyabode Ogunniran, an Associate Professor at the Law Faculty, UNILAG, said the menace of human trafficking was worrisome and therefore, called for more enlightenment in schools.

She said the anti-human trafficking legal hub in the university has involved students in the campaign against the menace, stressing that they were ready with the right counsel for students with complaints against the crime in the institution.

The Don said that the students were involved in the campaign so as to positioned for the future where they could take up the battle against human trafficking themselves.

Ogunniran noted that while she was a student of the school, many of her mates were disappearing and appearing with lot of money gotten from alleged trafficking.

“I was a student and I graduated from UNILAG. I know when I was a student, many of my class mates will just disappear and later, you see them coming with plenty money and other things.

“Some of them may not be lucky, they will just go and their organs are harvested or they go into prostitution or you don’t even know their whereabout.

“We see it happen every time, hence our collaboration with other organisations to bring the campaign to our students and communities around us, so that they will be aware of the danger in human trafficking,” she said.