When the time comes for us to lay our loved ones to rest once and for all, the number of preparations that need to be made for the burial can be extremely overwhelming, especially for those who are shouldering this responsibility for the first time. Therefore, it’s perfectly understandable to have several questions, such as:

What sort of caskets should I be looking for?

How do I know if a particular casket company is trustworthy or not?

Is it possible to find affordable caskets, or will every funeral expense have to cost an arm and a leg?

You may not even know how to begin the process of purchasing a casket. But, that’s why we’re here to help. In this guide below, you’ll find the helpful advice you need to pick the perfect casket for your passed loved one.

Get As Much Information As Possible Before You Start Shopping

Before you start looking through various websites for the perfect casket, ensure you’ve gathered all the information you’ll need to make the proper decision. This means communicating in advance with the funeral director about the process.

If it’s your first time shouldering these funerary responsibilities, it’s easy to overlook all kinds of small details that go along with the funeral industry, so make sure to keep in constant contact with the professionals who know what they’re doing.

The funeral director will likely have some special instructions for you, either regarding the operations of the funeral parlor or the last wishes of the deceased person. You will need to take both of these concerns into account when selecting the casket from the casket company. They will also probably need to provide you with a delivery address to relay to the casket company of your choice when you make your purchase.

Decide on a Budget and Stick to It

Everyone knows that funerals can be expensive. That’s why it’s can be important to set a spending limit ahead of time in the funeral planning process and not to exceed this limit, no matter what happens along the way.

Something that can help you stay within your budget is keeping your search narrowed down only to affordable caskets. Some companies offer caskets that might be very beautiful and extravagant but will completely affect your final payment. We recommend sticking with a company that provides affordable caskets if budget is a concern.

Make Sure You Can Contact the Casket Vendor Directly

No one wants to spend a large sum of money on funeral casket, even if this is for your loved one.That’s why it’s important to do your research and ensure that the casket company you choose is a reputable vendor that isn’t looking to scam you or sell you a poor-quality product.

A good way to ensure that the casket company you’re considering is reputable is to look for their contact information on their website. A vendor with no contact information listed is an immediate red flag that you should avoid at all costs.

If you can find a customer service line or email address, that's good news. Feel free to get in contact with the casket vendor about any questions you may have, or just to feel out the vibe and make sure they're legit.

Do Your Check the Reviews Before You Buy Something Over the Internet?

Never make an expensive purchase from a casket company without looking at the reviews first through services like the Better Business Bureau or TrustPilot. Plenty of businesses construct a meticulous website and public image to make themselves look reputable and professional when they’re nothing of the sort in real life.

The company should endorse several great reviews that feature details on previous customers’ positive experiences. Look for the following qualities in the reviews:

Compassionate and respectful team

Quick responses

Fast delivery

Detailed communication about fees and deadlines

If there’s no evidence of reviews on the website or Google search results, then you’ll definitely want to look elsewhere.

Have a Clear Understanding of the Delivery Terms.

Another factor to consider when purchasing caskets online is the logistics of casket delivery. Every casket company will have its own limited service area that it will deliver to. Before you purchase any services, make absolutely sure that the vendor will actually deliver to your address, or else you could get stuck paying for a casket that you’ll never receive.

You also need to pay attention to the expected delivery date. Most casket companies will have this information prominently displayed, as casket purchases are often time-sensitive. However, you’ll need to be sure it will arrive early enough before the burial for the funeral company to make the necessary preparations. The most of the funeral homes need the casket delivered at least 1-2 days before service.

Be Attentive for Hidden Fees

If you want to stay under your funeral planning budget, you have to keep a close eye out for any hidden costs that might arise. That means reading the fine print associated with everything you buy just to be 100% sure that the various vendors aren’t nickel and diming you at every turn. Some companies might seem to offer affordable caskets at first. Then, after all of their ridiculous fees are tacked on at the end, your bill ends up being way over budget at check out.

You should make sure to factor in the delivery fee for the casket from the beginning of the planning stage, as this extra cost is unavoidable. However, if the funeral home attempts to charge you a fee for accepting the casket from the vendor, you should challenge them on it or find another funeral home, as this practice is illegal.

Lay Your Loved One to Rest in a Casket You Trust

When it comes to something as serious as burying a loved one, every decision counts. Without a defined budget, you risk overspending and putting your family in financial jeopardy. Without a reputable and supportive casket company, you may encounter delivery hiccups and hidden fees. You also might not be happy with the casket you purchased online if you order it based on limited information you found online.

The more time spent researching the casket company you’d like, the happier you will be with your loved one’s resting place. Spend time comparing several casket companies and their delivery options. Don’t forget to read customer reviews and speak to a representative to verify their trustworthiness. It never hurts to visit a vendor in person to see the differences between the funeral products.