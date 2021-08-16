Reaching your life goals is a long-term game, and the path to the finish line can be challenging for every passenger. Trying to find shortcuts is not always a good choice, but creating useful ones is a perfect idea. That’s the case of Sami Loyal, a 19-year-old visionary from London who opened up life shortcuts as a youngster, thanks to reading.

Sami Loyal became the founder of the largest YouTube virtual network in 2014 and four years later a successful YouTuber, leading his youtube channel and brand Forflies (formerly known as Funnalex) related to trading and cryptocurrency investing.

Inspired by the tough life situation he and his mom faced, this was the shortcut this young man had created to pay the bills and put food on the table. That’s how he made his first million pounds in one year, educating and mentoring people on how to make money by trading and investing in cryptocurrency through his educational program about trading fundamentals.

This youtube channel acted as a portal from the bottom to reaching his goals. Sami Loyal is a self-taught trader, and he put in hard work and dedication as a high-school dropout to focus on his life goals and change his and his mom’s life forever.

Thanks to his winning mindset and establishing a robust online business from nothing, he encountered enormous success and bought his mom a million-dollar house in Dubai. Now, he is open to new challenges and opportunities as a young entrepreneur with a hunger to achieve better results in the future.

Sami Loyal has been interviewed by some famous media houses like Entrepreneur, Business Insider, London Loves Business, etc., which proves his success is heard out loud worldwide.