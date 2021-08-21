By David Odama

The Nasarawa State Police Command, has narrated how its officials arrested a 35 year-old man with 53 guns, 260 live ammunitions in the state.

Likita Abubakar is a suspected criminal who has been on the watch list of the command for alleged armed robbery and Kidnapping.

Narrating the incident that led to his arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ramhan Nansel said that the suspect was arrested following a tip-off that he was sighted at Alushi Junction in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesperson explained that the gun runner was arrested with 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition, and a cash sum of #38,500 recovered from the suspect.

ASP Ramhan Nansel, equally said that the state Commissioner of Police Adesina Soyemi has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for thorough investigations.

Vanguard News Nigeria