— Akeredolu, Mimiko, Oke, PDP, lkubese, youths, Akure women others mourned

Dayo Johnson Akure

Akure, the Ondo state capital yesterday stood still for hours following the sudden death of a Federal Lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North federal constituency, Hon. Isaac Omolafe Adedayo.

Omolafe popularly called ” Expensive ” passed on at about 2 am on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Owo, Ondo state.

A family source told Vanguard in Akure that the lawmaker went to his farm at lrese, in Akure metropolis on Sunday morning and on return complained of severe headache.

He was thereafter rushed to a private hospital after the situation was getting out of control by his immediate family members.

The management of the hospital after attending to him thereafter referred him to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo which is about 50 kilometres to the state capital.

A source said when the situation could not be managed at home, he was rushed to a hospital in Akure where he was referred to the federal medical centre, Owo.

One of his aides told newsmen that ” the honourable was unconscious and quickly rushed to FMC, Owo

“On getting to the FMC, it was realised that his High Blood pressure had risen above 300. Which means the Lawmaker must have died of BP.

One of his children, Modupe said his father went unconscious yesterday after complaining of a headache and was taken to Federal Medical Centre owo where he breathed his last.

The senior legislative Aide to the lawmaker, Tope Fakinlede said efforts to revive the lawmaker within 30 minutes of headache proved abortive until he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sympathizers including youths and women stormed the Akure residence of the deceased lawmaker weeping and waling recounting how they benefited from the deceased large heart.

lts painful that such a bright star is gone too soon- Akeredolu

Meanwhile, governor Rotimi Akeredolu said he received the news of the death of Hon. Omolafe with a heavy heart and rude shock.

Akeredolu who described the news of the death as devastating said that the reality is too difficult to accept considering that no news of illness was heard about the late lawmaker before his sudden death.

“Like every mortal, Expensive is gone in fulfilment of mankind’s inescapable debt. It is painful that such a bright star is gone too soon. For our dear State, this is a big blow dealt by the ugly sting of death. It is a devastating tragedy.

“He was renowned for his generosity, touching lives and making people smile with his act of giving. Adedayo has a track record of service to his people. He was a grassroot politician. His death is a great loss to the Akure kingdom and the State in general.

Omolafe’s exit a huge loss – Mimiko Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has described the death of the lawmaker as a huge loss to the Akure people and Ondo State in general.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, said the death of the federal lawmaker has left a big vacuum that may be difficult to fill.

“I am profoundly sad to learn of the passing to the great beyond of one of the most loved and illustrious sons of Akure, Ifedayo Omolafe, also known as Expensive. “Although death is inevitable, Omolafe’s exit is a rude shock. His incredible ability to connect with the people, the high and the lowly alike, is one major value he will be leaving behind.

“Expensive had the unquantifiable amount of street credibility and respectability uncommon among the elite.

He was known and respected by the commoners, who he gave time and energy to the court and serve.

A death too sudden, unbearable – Oke, SAN

A chieftain of the APC and former governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke said that ” Death has harvested one of our very bests in Ondo state. His death was sudden and unbearably shocking.

Oke added that ” Though death determines the day of mortals, yours was too sudden for us all to bear. We have however taken solace in the fact that you left a legacy in the lips of many and in the hearts of all.

Omolafe’s exit, a colossal loss – Ondo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in the state said that ” The sudden and tragic demise of Hon. Omolafe Adedayo is difficult to accept, especially when he was not sick.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, Ondo State Chapter is pained. We cannot find the exact words to convey the extent of our grief. The exit of Expensive is a colossal and irreparable loss to our party in Akure Federal Constituency and the entire PDP in the State.

“Hon. Omolafe Adedayo is a household name in Akure. His footprints on the sands of time are indelible.

***We’ve lost a great philanthropist – lkubese

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker.

” His countless philanthropic gestures and selfless lifestyle in and out of office is well known to all

“No doubt, we have lost a great son of Akure whose impact will be difficult to replace. End