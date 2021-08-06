The founder and CEO of wave-making Infinity Beauty Lounge said that running beauty businesses in Nigeria is not without its challenges and success depends largely on owners’ resolve to stay afloat.



Helen Abisayo Adebayo stated this in a recent interview where she described the Wuse, Abuja-based Infinity Beauty Lounge as “a dream come true” for her, saying: “I am a very passionate human being and therefore passionate about my business. I love to look good and my hair has to be on point always. It is the same hard work and dedication I apply to my customers.”

Like in every other business, the beginning of Infinity Beauty Lounge, founded in 2017, had some early challenges. “The number one hurdle was the problem of staffing, it is even more challenging than managing clients,” she explained.

Speaking further, she added: “I went through hell and the problem persists; it is difficult getting dedicated and loyal staff, so far, I have learnt to manage the situation.”

Clarifying further, Helen Abisayo Adebayo gave an anecdote: “I remember a day when most of the workers failed to show up, giving me excuses of all sorts. And it was a day we had appointments fixed already. That day, I had to get to work myself. I became a nail tech, a stylist and more.”

On how she has managed to curb the problem, she said: “Now, we do staff training every quarter, and every week, we hold a staff meeting to discuss our lapses and how we can improve our services. These weekly meetings afford us the opportunity, too, to review trending styles and deliberate on how we can satisfy our customers and give them value for their money.”