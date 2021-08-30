Market research is both vital and critical to the success of any business endeavor. Without a proper understanding of the market, it is impossible to find the right mix for success. The market share must be identified and understood to achieve success.

The market research process is broadly segmented into primary market research and secondary market research. The names of the procedures are self-explanatory to some extent. In primary market research, the data about the market is collected from the source through surveys and interviews with the consumers directly.

In secondary market research, data is collected from previously published reports. These reports can be a compilation of data by various industry research companies, government institutions, industry associations, or others. Secondary research data is more convenient to access than primary data, and they have a lot more data than an individual, or a company can collect in a short span. Yet, primary data is vital. Primary market data gives a clear perspective in many places where secondary research data can leave a vague area.

Understanding Primary Market Research

So to get a more clear perspective of how primary market research helps us let us consider how the data is collected. When we get data directly from the end-users, we get a better understanding of the market size. We understand what the consumers want and how we can project the new product or service. The process of primary market research also helps in clearing certain misconceptions that many companies develop. A new technological innovation may be a product which the promoter believes to be a disruptive technology. On primary market analysis, it may be found that either the consumers are happy with the current technology that is looking to be replaced or the cost of replacement may be high. Thus, what may seem to be a brilliant product upfront may not be as great, and on the other hand, another product may be underestimated.

Primary Market Research Methods

There are a couple of methods that can be used for primary market research. These methods need a high level of expertise. The results from these researches can be accurate and meaningful to a company helping them save a lot of money by not investing in wrong marketing methods.

The first way to do primary market research is through a consumer survey. The survey can be undertaken using a booklet survey method or through an online survey. The online option is often preferred nowadays owing to its cost-effectivity and quick results. The key here is to identify the proper target population and the right sample size. Once the data is available, it needs to be evaluated and put into context.

The second method is phone interviews. This method needs a lot of deliberation and fine-tuning upfront to get accurate data. These interviews also require the time of the interviewee, so contacts are vital. It is suggested that the target population be diverse yet in tune with the product type. The target population should be a mix of consumers, upcoming industry players, establish industry players, suppliers, vendors, and industry leaders.

Primary Market Research: finer points

Just the identification of the organization for primary market research is not enough. It is vital to engage with the proper people to ensure that the data is accurate. For example, when interviewing a representative from an organization regarding the sales of a particular product, a senior official from the sales team will provide much better insights than an official from the human resource. Again, when the data is required on the technical aspects, a team member from R&D will be able to provide better inputs than a member from the sales team.

The rapport with the higher-ranking officials of an organization also helps in interviewing the appropriate people for the job. The interviews often produce better results when they are kept conversational rather than a “question and answer” session.

The final take on Primary Market Analysis

The primary market analysis does require a lot more effort and hard work than secondary market research. It also needs a lot more skill and dedication. However, the benefits are crystal clear. If an organization wants to beat its competitors, primary research is indispensable.