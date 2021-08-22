By Etop Ekanem

The Chief Executive Officer of Lexon Capital, Ify Umunnakwe-Okeke, has said that a housing fund targeted at developers will help bridge the liquidity gap.

Disclosing this during the Abuja International Housing show, which drew participants all over the world, Umunnakwe-Okeke urged the government to establish and implement monetary and fiscal policies to stimulate rapid economic recovery; lower interest rates for developers and purchasers; and ensure easier access to construction funding on less restrictive terms.

She called for Public Private Partnerships (PPP) that encompasses granting of affordable housing in exchange for land allocation as one of the ways out.

She said in her presentation on ‘Housing Finance in a Post COVID-19 Era: Lessons and Opportunities for Emerging Markets’ that there was a need to encourage local manufacturing of building materials, and to also increase earnings of salaried workers in the public sector to get people on the housing ladder earlier.

“There is need for improved Technical Schools to boost supply of skilled and semi skilled labour force and also improve re-mortgaging processes and options,” she added.

She suggested that the Primary Mortgage Institutions (PMIs) should be moved from the National Housing Fund (NHF) structure to providing liquidity to primary lenders and promotion of a secondary market, while ensuring better certification processes and building codes for structural quality and delivery times.

She stressed on the need for the Central Bank to provide liquidity for DMBs through swapping of mortgage assets with treasury bills.

“There was a need to reduce statutory costs for land transactions and give tax waivers or incentives to developers of affordable housing,” she said.

She warned that failure to stem the growing deficit in the supply of affordable housing would have severe impact on the social and economic development of the country.

She said that one of the challenges developers faced in the sector was about bridging the gap between the developer’s exit and the investor’s entry, adding that only adequate financing could bridge this gap efficiently and drive a reduction in housing deficit.