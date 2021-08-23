By Mary Benson

Hoodlums armed with dangerous objects invaded Obada Oko community in Ogun state , over the weekend, inflicting injuries on some residents.

They reportedly stormed the community in over 50 motorcycles. A resident identified as Sikiru Kayode who was attacked, narrowly escaped death by the whiskers, as he was rushed to Obada Police division, from where he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Explaining what happened, one of the villagers, Agbaje Taoheed, said, “they came in a commando-like manner on Saturday. Each of the motorcycles had three passengers. They were wielding cutlasses, broken bottles, sticks and iron rods.

“A pregnant woman fainted in shock upon sighting them. She was resuscitated by villagers. On the other hand, Sikiru was attacked with machetes and iron rods. They beat him to a coma and abandoned him, apparently thinking he was dead. Everyone fled to safety.

“We know the identities of some of them. They were hired by a group of people to disrupt construction work . One of the bricklayers said a thug pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him”.

Another villager who simply gave his name as Gboyega, alleged that the hoodlums were invited by some village heads in the community.

Sources at Obada Police division told Vanguard that investigation into the attack on the community was ongoing, adding that one of the injured villagers that was brought to the station was responding to treatment at the hospital.

However, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached on his mobile telephone to ascertain if any arrest was made.

Vanguard News Nigeria