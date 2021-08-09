Hijrah celebration: Makinde declares Tuesday public holiday

As gov urges Muslims to pray for peace, unity

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde

The government of Oyo State, Monday, announced Tuesday, August 10, 2021 as a public holiday, to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1443 AH.

This was contained in a circular letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The circular dated August 6, 2021 and signed by the SSG, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, was titled: Declaration of work-free day to mark Hijrah 1443 AH.

According to the circular, Governor Seyi Makinde, enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria