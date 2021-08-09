

By Arogbonlo Israel

Big Brother Naija housemates of Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ have nominated those they want the viewers to vote for eviction on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered Princess and Arin dominated the list of housemates for possible eviction as most of the housemates nominated them during the nomination session.

Some of the housemates that nominated Princess for eviction include: White Money, Cross, Boma, Peace, Saga, Angel among others.

Among housemates that nominated Arin are Princess, Jay Paul, Emmanuel, Maria and Pere.

The nomination took place on Monday evening after the Head of House challenge.

Vanguard News Nigeria