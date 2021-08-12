By Emmanuel Elebeke

Hacklab Foundation is partnering BlueAfric Media to host West Africa largest hackathon in Lagos, Nigeria.

BlueAfric Media, which is at the forefront of communications for the event, is calling on developers in Nigeria to take advantage of this year’s Hackathon: “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Digital Transformation in Africa” to upscale their trade.

The Hacklab Foundation an international non-profit organisation headquartered in Ghana with focus on preparing the youth for future digital jobs through technology education and skills development, said the event would be the first ever hackathon outside of Ghana with support from companies; IBM, Mind the Gap, BlueAfric Media and a number of tertiary institutions and ecosystem partners.

The Foundation noted that it had directly impacted over 10,000 people since its inception in 2015, through organised hackathons, robotics, and coding boot camps for kids between the ages of 7yrs – 13yrs; supported over 500 women in tech, and placed over 800 youths in jobs.

The Foundation is known for its Annual Hacklab Hackathon hosted in Ghana which brings together over 1000 participants including developers, engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, development partners, and other stakeholders in technology to meet and discuss critical issues impacting Africa.

With a focus on developing brands, and bringing them to the world map, BlueAfric Media is regarded as a premier 360 Media & Communications Agency in Africa.

In addition to creative storytelling, they build relationships with audience members to prevent traditional advertising from getting lost in the crowd.

BlueAfric Media’s subsidiary, Blueprint Afric focuses on community building and currently houses over 8 million audience members across its owned platforms, hence the guaranteed expertise and capability of the media agency to handle an event as big as this and develop a large community of beneficiaries.

BlueAfric Media, which handle the communications of the AI Hackathon, said it will ensure that more audience is reached and Nigeria will be blown away by this event.

In spite of the challenges that the global pandemic posed to organisations in 2020 even till date, the Foundation said it successfully held its annual hackathon with its partners on a virtual scale.

The Foundation said it is determined to take the hackathon to the next level by extending the event to Nigeria.

Hackathpn is an event in which a large number of people meet to engage in collaborative computer programming.

To register a team: sign up via: bit.ly/hacklabNigeria

Or Download Event App Hacklab Connect for iOS or Android.