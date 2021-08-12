.

Men and women of style, as well as friends and well-wishers, converged at the Habi_Fab and Deefab Global show which took place recently in Opebi, Lagos.

At the event, models strutted the runway, displaying various colourful and bespoke attires.

According to the creative head of Habi_Fab and Deefab Global, Olabisi Victoria Fabiyi Krois, the concept behind the fashion show is to showcase Nigeria to the world. “The Nigerian fashion industry has grown over the years and is still growing. We have great talents who don’t have the platform to showcase their talents. We want to push these young, creative ones out there.”

“Our main target is to make fashion accessible and affordable. I appreciate the organisers who made this fashion show possible, as well as our models and wonderful guests who came to support us. We are grateful for the success stories we have recorded so far and hope to put up a better show next year.”