By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed that a convoy of armed gunmen laid an ambush on oil workers in the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, killing a police officer, four oil workers, as well as an unspecified number of persons, reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

“Four workers were killed in the attack including a police officer with them. Also, others sustained gunshots injuries,” Police said.

However, the police said they have commenced investigation into the killings and there has not been any arrest is made for now.

Furthermore, sources from the community who spoke to Vanguard, said there have been attacks on oil facilities in the oil communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State, for the past four months. They blamed it on a dreaded criminal group.

He claimed; “That was how they kidnapped the Board Chairman of a reputable company, and he has not been released since three months. They also set ablaze equipment at Waltersmith Industrial Park.

“They have a gang in these our oil communities that have been disturbing us, terrorising our people and creating tension. They are also responsible for these kidnappings that you hear almost monthly.”

