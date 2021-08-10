By Nwankwo Ekene

Anambra State is hugely endowed with enormous resources.

Onitsha in Anambra State and Nnewi are among the commercial nerve centres of Southern Nigeria.

The same commerce is also the propelling factor that drives the economy of the State, adjudged one of the largest economies in West Africa sub region.

There is a high volume of commercial activities and trade in the State, which has in turn engaged over 11 million people around the south east.

Even though the economy is largely informal ,there’s noticeable growth in other sectors like banking and manufacture which is mainly supported by this trading activities . Based on records available, the Anambra economy has even weathered the storm of many unsteady global economic shock.

Despite its seeming growth, it has not been able to compete in the global economy because of lack of clear cut and purposeful policies by successive governments in the State.

Most of these governments have failed to galvanize the potentials of the State for the benefit of the people.

The State has the capacity to be self sustaining with little or no dependence on the monthly allocations from the centre.

Diversification of the Anambra economy and enhancing its latent potentials, will be the focus and priority of a Godwin Maduka led administration if elected into office.

Anambra is a State in dire need of a Governor, who will reposition its almost subsistence economy.A governor who can also preserve the wealth and fortunes of the State and enhance its potentials.

Maduka believes that the State can be on the global map, a major competitor on the global scale, if the State’s booming commercial activities and economic buzz can be explored.

This could be realized by attracting foreign investors, which is also in line with Maduka’s plans to dredge the River Niger with a view to activating the port to encourage and boost export and import business,which the State is noted for. This would decongest the congestion at Apapa in Lagos.

As part of his holistic plans to boost the economy of the State, he has engaged in advanced talks with some globally recognized companies and corporations, that would leverage on the vast business opportunities in Anambra State to boost the economy.

To add further boost to the economy of the State, Maduka, who is championing his guber bid on the platform of Accord Party, has intensified plans to introduce “Anambra Phones” as part of his commitment to boost Indigenous technology.

Godwin Maduka, has already showed his capacity to achieve this feat.

In the city of Las Vegas, he successfully contributed to the economic growth of the city, by setting up huge edifices, such as the Las Vegas Pain Institute, which has not just become a medical center, but a global flagship in pain management.

Having garnered these experience and showed commitment to change the economic fortunes of the people of Anambra State, it is not an under statement to say that Anambra State will reap immensely from the economic dexterity of Dr. Maduka.

Anambra is in safe hands, the willing hands of Dr. Maduka,who has exhibited passion to take the State to the next level.

Having proved his mettle in other climes, he can equally replicate same in his home State of Anambra, where he is among the lot aspiring to lead the State.

Nwankwo Ekene, a political analyst wrote from Anambra