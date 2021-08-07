Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has played down the suggestion the Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi following the announcement that the six-time world player of the year has left Barcelona.

Manchester City were heavily linked with the Argentinian last summer but a deal did not materialise and Guardiola, who won the Champions League with Messi whilst at Barca, says they now have other plans.

He said: “We were incredibly convinced with Jack Grealish and we were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona. Right now he is not in our thoughts, absolutely not.”

Eyebrows have been raised over how City can afford Grealish and still be in the market for further players whilst complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview the Community Shield against Leicester on Saturday, addressed this issue.

