The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has cautioned non-governmental organisations in the country against attempts to distract and undermine the troops on the frontline.

According to the centre, the allegation of excessive use of force by security agents in the South-East is another scheme targeted at dampening the morale of security personnel helping to restore sanity across the country.

The group made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja to address the systematic attack on the Armed Forces’ efforts in addressing the security challenges in the country.

Comrade Paul Ikyado, the Executive Director of the SHAC, said that the rights group have consistently displayed deep-seated anger against the security agencies in Nigeria for inexplicable reasons.

Ikyado noted that in the past, this has given insurgents and other criminal elements the impetus to further carry out deadly attacks on innocent Nigerians, including women and children in the North-East

The group wondered why the heinous crimes committed by the Eastern Security Network, the militant wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has been overlooked by the rights group.

The SHAC, therefore, warned that any more act of sabotage against troops will not be tolerated.

It further charged the leadership of the various security agencies in the country to continue to give their best in this critical point by not succumbing to the cheap blackmail.