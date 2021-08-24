A frontline grass root and Civil Society Movement in Nigeria, MASS MOVEMENT AGAINST INJUSTICE AND MARGINALIZATION IN SOUTH-SOUTH’’ has reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was screened and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 5th of November, 2019.

In a recent and renewed statement to the Press for the people of the Niger Delta Region in particular and the entire Nigerian people in general and signed by its leadership – Duke Okporua, Egbe Michael Egbe and Dan Amor, as President, General Secretary and Director of Public Communication respectively, the group stated as follows: “That Mr. President who is known both locally and globally as a man of unquestionable integrity and honesty, should fulfil his promise on the inauguration of the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC.”

“We wish to remind Mr. President that on the 24th of June 2021, while receiving a delegation of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), he promised in very clear terms that he would inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC on conclusion and receipt of the report of the Forensic Auditors. We hereby call on him to live up to this promise and inaugurate the board immediately and without delay, now that the report of the Forensic Auditors has been concluded.

According to the group, inaugurating the 2019 Senate screened board will put to shame those who are in doubt of his sincerity, commitment and sleepless nights in surmounting the challenges of moving Nigeria to the next level.

“We align ourselves and our members with the calls, demands and peaceful agitations of youths, men and women, political and traditional leaders and civil society organisations in Nigeria, that the inauguration of the already screened board of NDDC will promote and sustain peace, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability, good governance and rapid development and transformation of the Niger Delta Region, and douse the tension of militancy as well as curtail the menace of insecurity in the region. That we pledge our total support and loyalty to Mr. President in his determined efforts and sleepless nights in making Nigeria an egalitarian, just, equitable and prosperous nation, bound in freedom, peace and unity, far better than he met it in 2015.”

The group also pledged its solidarity with the President in the fight against terrorism and banditry and his zeal to improve the economy, provide infrastructure and make life more meaningful to the Nigerian people.

Vanguard News Nigeria