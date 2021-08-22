In line with its goal to ensure safer environment, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) will be organising an online conference betwen September 16 and 17, 2021.

A statement signed by IOSH Head of Strategic Engagement, Alan Stevens, said the conference will focus on how safety and health at work will benefit workers, businesses and the economies of West Africa.

According to him, the conference will discuss and debate key issues that face the business community regionally and globally and how the application of good safety and health principles at work will bring sustainable competitive advantage.

Stevens said the event titled, “A brighter, safer future – for workers, for businesses, for West Africa” highlights the benefits that workplace safety and health can create for individuals, communities and society.

He said, “Topics to be discussed include health and safety in the healthcare sector and health and safety in educational settings among others.

“Participants will be able to take part in debates and listen to keynote presentations and panel discussions involving, among many others, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Global Compact, the Lagos State Safety Commission, the Ghana Health Service and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

“It follows a hugely successful event last year, attended by over 900 representatives of government departments, non-governmental organisations, businesses, industry and academia.

”The conference will demonstrate the increasingly critical role of occupational safety and health professionals in business planning for all kinds of organisation, whether they are in the private, public or voluntary sector, no matter what their size, from micro-organisation to multinational. In particular, they have a central role to play in recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.”