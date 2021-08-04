Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sent hearty felicitations to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on the occasion of his 60th Birthday celebration.

In a message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said the CBN Governor” has parlayed his expertise garnered over the years as a formidable Financial Services expert to impact positively on the monetary policy of the Nation.

“I am happy to call you a friend, colleague and Brother.

“As you turn Sixty today, my prayer is that God Almighty will continue to nourish you with robust health and continuous sound mind, while you work to advance our nation’s economic growth. Happy birthday”!

Vanguard News Nigeria