…Says Ex Military President combines charter with charisma

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida as a leader who has effortlessly combined character with charisma in his leadership and a leader with a Pan-Nigeria disposition.

The Governor who made these remarks at Minna during the birthday celebration of the former Military President at the Hilltop Mansion, Minna, was accompanied by the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Ifon, Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong and the Governor’s Chief of Protocol, Edmond Uffang to the 80th birthday celebration of the former President.

The Akwa Ibom delegation upon arrival was received by his colleague, the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Abubarkar Sani Bello.

Governor Emmanuel who hailed former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on his 80th birthday in a message he personally signed, titled ’80 Hearty Cheers To A Great Nigerian Statesman’, said, “On behalf of the Government and the ever grateful people of Akwa Ibom State, I join millions of other Nigerians, your friends and associates to celebrate you today, on the occasion of your 80th Birthday”.

He described Babangida as an inspiration to many saying, “looking through our socio-political landscape today, there is no doubt that your actions have inspired millions to dream more, learn more, do more and become more. Quoting John Quincy Adams, he prayed God to grant the former leader more years in good health and sound mind, so he could continue to inspire faith amongst Nigerians.

Governor Emmanuel specifically showered encomiums on the former military president for hearkening to the desires of Akwa Ibom people in 1987 by approving the creation of Akwa Ibom State which he noted has today become Nigeria’s ”Best Kept Secret”.

“On a personal level, 34 years ago, you hearkened to pleas of our Forefathers when you gave us, what today, has become Nigeria’s “Best Kept Secret”, our dear State, Akwa Ibom. We remain eternally grateful. This, by itself, is a worthy legacy that will endure for generations.

“As you turn 80 years today, our collective prayer is that our ever Benevolent God, grants you more fruitful years in good health and a sound mind, so you will continue to inspire faith in those who believe in deepening the cords of our unity, fairness and enduring spirit of Brotherhood”, he declared.