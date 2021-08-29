…We are pleased with your wisdom – Jonathan

…We will resume work on Koko-Ogheye road September, Akpabio

…My reign will promote peace, unity, values of prosperity – Atuwatse III

By Jimitota Onoyume

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio Sunday paid homage to the new monarch of Itsekiri nation, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III at his palace in Warri south local government area, Delta State.

Dr Jonathan who arrived earlier commended the monarch, describing him as a young man with wisdom. He said he was impressed with his inaugural address given shortly after he was crowned at Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in Warri south local government area.

“He is a young man with wisdom. We are pleased we have a dynamic king in the Niger Delta. A king that will handle issues on Niger Delta, that we all will be happy. We join your immediate family , the Itsekiri nation to congratulate you.”, he said.

The former President regretted his inability to attend the coronation, stressing that he had wanted to be there.

“I was to come for the coronation. I met His Majesty at the airport in Lagos before the coronation. I said I will come. But I couldn’t make it. So I said I should come to pay my respect to the Olu of Warri. “, he said

“We have come to join all of you to celebrate. This Palace is not new to me. I have been close to the Palace. I appreciate what the Olu of Warri stands for in the leadership system. “, he said.

Akpabio announces resumption of work on Koko-Ogheye road

On his part, in what looks like a coronation gift to the monarch , the Minister of Niger Delta , Chief Akpabio who came in, few hours after Jonathan had left, also lauded the new monarch, announcing that his Ministry will commence work on the Koko-Ogheye road, Warri north local government area.

“We are going to start the Koko-Ogheye road this September. As the Olu of Warri, our job is to support you to succeed . You will also help us. You handed over Warri kingdom to God , you cancelled all curses “, he said.

Continuing, he said he was well represented at the coronation, adding that he had to come to celebrate the emergence of a new king with the Itsekiri nation.

Your pronouncement also lifted curses on NDDC

” When you lifted the curses ,it was also lifted on NDDC . Your Majesty, I am one of your sons. May God protect you”, he said.

“Today I join voice with you to pronounce uncommon transformation of Warri kingdom. You have honoured God . Even here during the opening prayers you removed your crown to honour God. May God protect your kingdom and the rest of us.”, he said.

He said he was also very elated with the speech by the monarch after his coronation, stressing that the curse he lifted from his kingdom in his address also extended to the Niger Delta Development Commission , NDDC, where projects were hardly completed.

The Minister advised the monarch to continue to see God as his greatest counsellor, adding that with the eminent chiefs around him, he was sure he will always get it right.

“Ogiame there was something you did that was remarkable when you honoured God. I see very eminent Nigerians as your Chiefs that is why the kingdom standout. So long as you continue having God as your greatest counsellor and these eminent Nigerians with you , you can never go wrong. “, he said.

“I said I must come and pay my respect to the king, my loyalty to the crown. “, he added.

My reign will promote unity, peace in N Delta – Atuwatse III

The Olu of Warri, in his separate speeches thanked them for the visit, assuring that his reign will promote peace , unity and values of prosperity in his kingdom, the Niger Delta and the country at large.

He described the visitors as worthy sons of the Niger Delta and the country.,adding that former President Jonathan had continued to make the region proud since he left office.

“You will continue to do us proud . The Niger Delta is very proud of you. You are one of our most important sons. We are very much proud to be associated with you . We are very proud of what you are doing in the country , Africa.”, he told Jonathan.

The monarch also called for closer tiers among various ethnic groups in the Niger Delta, noting that a peaceful Niger Delta will translate into a more robust economy for the nation.

“Let us start speaking with one voice as a region I assure that the message from this throne will be one of unity, peace , progress . The Niger Delta , Nigeria will be better for it. “, he said.

The Monarch also thanked the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Akpabio for promising to resume work on the Koko-Ogheye road that is so dear to the Itsekiri nation.

“I am very happy to hear of this road , bridges to commence September this year.” he said.

“You are welcome. We wholeheartedly welcome you and accept you. Without planning , it’s interesting how things worked out that two prominent sons of the region came here. When the Niger Delta functions properly the nation’s economy will boom. We will continue to promote peace, unity, from this Palace.” , he said.

Chiefs at the Palace include Chiefs Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Gabriel Awala – Uwangue of the kingdom, Kofi Kartey, Abolujiyan of the kingdom, Brown Mene, – Ogwa Olusan of the kingdom, Dr Roland Oritsejafor- Ogwa of the kingdom, C.D. Ikomi,Ero of the kingdom, Madam Roli Oritsejafor- Iyeloma Ete of the kingdom, and Edwin Olley – Agbarame of the kingdom.

The other chiefs are Solomon Arenyeka, Eson of Warri kingdom, Clement Maleghemi- Udefi of the kingdom, Barrister Robinson Ariyo , the Egogo of the kingdom , Fred Edegbele, the Ikenuwa of the kingdom and Eugene Ikomi the Olulaye of the kingdom and Secretary Warri council of Chiefs.

