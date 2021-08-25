By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications network providers, Globacom, yesterday, unveiled a first-of-its-kind mobile TV service that will offer premium all-round entertainment, news and sports content to them.

The service which is called Glo TV is set to become Nigeria’s one-stop entertainment destination.

While introducing the new service at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on, Globacom explained that “Glo TV is an innovative TV streaming service available on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up contents. It is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which ensures a pleasant streaming experience.”

It said: “We are confident that with the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience the best-in-class TV content.

“Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes. Other contents are music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata.”

It restated its commitment to continuously enrich and enhance the Glo TV platform so that “it continues to deliver on its goal of creating entertainment, laughter, fun, happiness and excitement for our valued customers.”

