Youths playing football on empty Ibeku by Item Street Umuahia.

By Steve Oko

The suspended sit-at-home order earlier ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB to press home for the unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, recorded partial compliance in Ohafia town.

Some shops at Ebem Ohafia were still under lock and key as at 12:50 pm when our Correspondent visited the ancient town while some opened for business.

There were however vehicular and human movements around the town although not as busy as usually witnessed on a normal day.

Ohafia is the base for the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army.

There were no security agents sighted on the streets.

IPOB had since last week suspended the sit-at-home but some persons out of fear decided to stay off the streets following conflicting reports over the suspension.

Vanguard News Nigeria