The former President of Ijaw Youth Development Association (IYDA), Comrade Fiyebo Eperetei has been honoured as the most outstanding youth personality of the year by GbaramatuVoice.

Comrade Fiyebo received the award during the 6th Anniversary Lecture/Niger Delta Awards Organised by Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper held in Lagos on Tuesday, where Kogi State Deputy Governor, Onoja Edward represented the Executive Governor of Kogi State to Unveiled GbaramatuVoice resource centre for Niger Delta studies and media institute.

The prestigious GbaramatuVoice Award was given to Fiyebo for his outstanding contribution to the youth development through his philanthropist life style.

After receiving the award, Fiyebo appreciated GbaramatuVoice for the great honour done to him. The great employer of labour and the CEO of Perecity Enterprise noted that the award came to him as surprise.

“I was surprised that I was considered for this award, I must say that it comes as full of astonishment. I humbly express my utmost gratitude to GbaramatuVoice. Thanks a ton.

“I dedicated the Award to God Almighty and my late Father, Senior Apostle Fiyebo Akikoromowei,” he added.

Fiyebo is an astute entrepreneur who is driven by turning ‘impossibilities to possibilities’. This is evident in his savvy business.

The Comrade who won the most Outstanding Youth Leader of Arogbo Kingdom in September 29 2020, organized by Arogbo Ibe Entertainment Award (AIEA), does everything within his power to help anyone that comes his way. He takes charity beyond boundaries has he has empowered and still empowering youths everyday across the nation.