By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State Stakeholders under Imo Economic Development Initiative, IEDI, yesterday said funds are now available to sponsor innovative projects by groups of youths from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

The Former Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Chairman ,IEDI, Professor Maurice Iwu, said this to newsmen at the Imo Youth Economic Development Summit, organized by IEDI, in Owerri.

They said, IEDI, embarked on youth development projects because overtime it has been observed government institutions have not been able to start and sustain youth empowerment.

According to Iwu among other things, said IEDI, was established five years ago adding that the first phase of the summit targets 150 youths. “We are involving youths from any sector of the economy and even at the local government level, community level come together create something new and we will give them the necessary financial support.

“This is a private sector driving project, this is not political it is a non governmental project. We decided to make it non governmental because when government do this kind of project there is lack of continuity to sustain the programme. We are also going to set up a mentorship programme that will continuously guide our youths, on educational programmes, skills incubation project as well as agricultural programmes.

“The whole aim is to engage youths in skills acquisition in order for them to participate in the new economy involving the use of technology. We have the money available and IEDI, members are fully ready waiting for this summit to be concluded so that they will assist the youths in their efforts to create jobs for themselves.”

Adding his voice, The Chairman Germaine Auto Center, Jerry Chukwueke, said: “We want to stand by our children. We want them to be better persons in life. We don’t want them to fail. They are people full of energy and you see them radiating hope. We have come to assure them that we are fully behind them to improve their capacity and compete in the global economy. We will help them to acquire the necessary skills in the digital economy so that they can participate favourably in the global trend of things.”