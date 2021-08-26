By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with the collaboration of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Thursday, averted loss of lives and property following explosion of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, laden tanker at Owode Ibeshe road, (inward Dangote), Ikorodu area of the state.

According to a source, the incident occurred around 5 pm as residents ran in different directions to safety.

Director General, LASEMA, when contacted, confirmed that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “On August 26, LASEMA Response Unit received multiple reports of a tanker fire at Owode Ibeshe road, (inward Dangote), Ikorodu. A first alarm response was dispatched.

“The LASEMA Response Unit arrived to find a fully involved tanker loaded with slug on fire.

“The fire was subsequently put out after about two hours battle by rescue team.”

Meanwhile, while normalcy returned, the cause of the Inferno was yet unknown as of press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria