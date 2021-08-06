By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone RS4 Headquarters Jos, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Assistant Corps Marshal, Wobin Gora has asked for collaborations from sister Agencies to effectively police motorists in a quest to enhance safety and security in the Zone.

Gora, who paid the Operation Safe Haven and the Commander, 551 Nigeria Air Force Station, Jos Air Commodore AT Marquis familiarization visits pledged to strengthen inter agency collaboration with sister Agencies in the Zone towards reducing crashes and improving security.

Speaking during the visits, he appreciated the Commander, Operation Safe Haven and Commander 551 NAF Station and their teams for sustained synergy with FRSC over the years and intimated them with the Corps’ mandate and the effort of the Zone to combat the ills on the highways through routine patrols.

According to a statement by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer ARC Nasiru Musa, the Zonal Commanding Officer identified key areas of collaboration to include “intelligence gathering and sharing, capacity building, public education, advocacy as well as joint inter sporting activities and giving back-up on FRSC operatives on patrol.”

However, the Operation Safe Haven and the Nigerian Air Force commended the good work of the Corps and showered accolades on FRSC’s mode of operation pointing out that they are always in support whenever an accident occurs and assist in traffic control.

They also promised to continue to collaborate with FRSC and assured the ZCO of maximum cooperation in any area of necessity.

Air Commodore Marquis stated he was an advocate of joint armed forces and paramilitary organization operations especially now that the country is faced with security challenges stressing the roles of FRSC are of importance to security alertness.