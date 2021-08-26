By Luminous Jannamike

A non-profit organisation, KIEK Foundation, has equipped 120 teenagers from different underserved communities in the Federal Capital Territory with Information and Communication Technology, ICT, skills.

The teenagers also received training in entrepreneurship to make them develop the mentality of a job creator from a young age.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the boot camp, the Foundation’s Executive Director, Barr. Ebele Iyiegbu disclosed that the programme was borne out of the need to bridge the education gap while creating an entrepreneurial mindset among disadvantaged members of the society through ICT.

“We realised quite early that once young people are empowered with basic ICT skills, they will not only stay off crime because they now have a source of income which enables them to fend for themselves, they will become employers of labour and in the long run contribute to building the nation’s economy.

“Hence, the programme was designed to empower rural and disadvantaged teenagers with relevant ICT skills needed not only to excel in a competitive world, but also to help them to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset at an early age,” she said.

Iyiegbu stated that five best trainees will receive an internship opportunity for a period of one year during which they would be mentored and given the opportunity to put into practice their knowledge.

Also speaking, the senior project manager, KIEK Foundation, Mr. Chukwudubem Emmanuel, called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the organisation to prepare the youths for the future.

“With a vision to see a world that affords every child the opportunities to live a fulfilled life, the foundation has a mission of restoring hope to the less privileged children by combating poverty globally through quality education, healthcare, and nutrition,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Nancy Gold Agu, commended the Foundation for the empowerment programme, stating that the training has unlocked her potentials.

“Within the space of two weeks, I have learnt for free what some of my friends paid money to learn in a cybercafé around where I live,” she said.

17-year-old Tobi Abdulazeez and 16 years old Favour Daniel also thanked the KIEK foundation for helping them to discover their hidden talents through the training.