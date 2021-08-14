.

GraciousGod empowerment foundation has offered scholarships to students in Lagos as part of its humanitarian vision to uplift people in Nigerian society.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, by the CEO/Founder, GraciousGod Empowerment Foundation, Amb. (Dr.) Grace Bamisaye, represented by the national body, led by the Lagos state coordinator, Mrs Charity Ezeigbo, urged the school and recipients of the scholarship to continue their good works which will ensure a better society.

She said, “Let me use this opportunity to most graciously thank our amiable CEO/Founder, Amb. (Dr). Grace Bamisaye for finding it worthwhile to saddle us with this great responsibility

“We hope we had not let you down and we assure you of our unalloyed commitment to drive your vision for the Foundation to the zenith.

“I also want to thank our daddy, Pastor Moses Aribo, and mummy, his wife for standing solidly behind us. Thank you, sir.

:”Thank you to all cluster heads, directors, exco members who took time off their very tight schedules to make it to the event. You can testify we had a good outing. Please accept my warmest regards

“For those that couldn’t make it and some I had to tell to relax for the next outing, I still say a big thank you.

“Gracious God Empowerment Foundation is set to redefine humanitarianism in Nigeria.”

One of the scholarship recipients available was moved to tears and expressed gratitude to God and the Foundation for this timely intervention that will no doubt change the cause of their lives.

The award ceremony kicked off at 2 pm, with a warm reception from the representative of the School, witnessed also, the presence of eminent Nigerians across all walks of life as well as the mainstream media in Nigeria.

The State Coordinator also gave a brief speech on behalf of the CEO/Founder stating the motive for the award which she said was in sync with the vision and core values of the Foundation.

Also at the event was the Southwest Coordinator and his wife, The Aribidos, who gave some words of encouragement and charge the school authorities to continue the good work and put in their best for the common good of humanity.

The Proprietor and his team commended the Foundation for such a kind and swift gesture, a package they described as “from heaven”.

The award was presented by the national body, the Lagos Chapter led by the South West Coordinator, the State Coordinator, Cluster Heads, Directors and some Exco members, visited the Proprietor, Management, Staff, and Students of Blowbell International School, Ikorodu, to present scholarship awards to two students of the school.

Vanguard News Nigeria