The South East APC Young Progressives Forum led by Comrade Paschal Candle has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the signing of Petroleum Industry Bill into Law yesterday.

The group in an interactive session with Journalists in Awka Anambra State Capital described the signing of the Bill as a watershed in the History of Petroleum Industry in the Country.

The Group expressed surprise over the statement credited to PDP and PANDEF over the Bill. Wonders shall never end.

The group queried PDP and PANDEF for playing ethnic sentiment over the Bill. For Sixteen Years, PDP was in power. They could not make any meaningful progress with the Bill while they controlled the two Chambers of National Assembly. For Sixteen Years, they were playing with the Intelligence of Investors and Host communities. For Sixteen years, it was one excuse or the other. And in all these years, All the Presidents of the Country under their Platforms were from Southern Part of Nigeria except Late President Yar’adua who had only 2 years and some months.

“Over to PANDEF, it is very unfortunate that this body of Niger Delta Elders has refused to speak the truth for their people. It is very clear that they are group of confusionists in the country. They have no moral standing to question or oppose President Buhari over the signing of the Bill into law.

“Where are these set of People, when President Goodluck Jonathan, their Son was in Power and His Party, PDP in control of both the Senate and House of Representatives for 6 years. What did He do with the Bill?

“We Urge Nigerians to disregard all these people who are playing ethnic card over PI Act.

“They joined that The Petroleum Industry act will open a lot of window opportunities for the youths in Oil Producing Communities, encourage Investor’s confidence in the sector. They described the assent by President Buhari as “a major victory that has the potential of bailing Nigeria out of its economic predicament and an act that will enable the country make the most of economic gains of the oil industry for the benefit of Nigerians.”

“Indeed, the new law will enhance the Nigerian petroleum industry’s reputation, open the door to new investment and ultimately strengthen its position to meet the world’s growing demand for energy.

“There is no doubt that the new law will help harness Nigeria’s potential to achieve its programme of raising oil production to four million barrel per day and oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, while also drawing on the country’s vast natural gas reserves to provide clean and efficient energy.

“This is a way to go and We thank Mr President for providing that Leadership that is needed at this point in time. You have shown to be a father figure to all regions.

“We urge Nigerians to ask The PANDEF and PDP to ask their Governors in South South Region, what they have done with 13% derivation fund coming to them for the past 16 years and NDDC funds meant for the region. That should be the major concern of the PANDEF and PDP.” The group maintained.