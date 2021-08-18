.

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of Senator Ibrahim Mantu and the Government of Plateau State over the passing on of the former Deputy Senate President, at the age of 74 years.

In a condolence message to the family, the former President described the late Mantu as a patriot who contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

Dr. Jonathan also noted that the late Senator would be sorely missed by many because of his commitment to peace, justice and unity.

Recalling his contributions to the political development of the country, the former President stated: “During his days at the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu provided the needed leadership and direction that helped stabilize the National Assembly and contributed his quota to the democratic progress recorded at that time. Senator Mantu was patriotic, courageous, and a passionate advocate of peace and justice.”

Dr. Jonathan who is the Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) further noted that Senator Mantu will continue to be remembered for his efforts towards nation-building and commitment to peace, especially given his work as the Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in Nigeria.